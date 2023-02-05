Ten Hag fumes over Casemiro red card in Man U win

Erik ten Hag criticised “inconsistent” VAR after Manchester United’s Casemiro was the only player sent off following a mass brawl in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put United on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions.

But Ten Hag’s team had to survive a nervous finale at Old Trafford after Brazil midfielder Casemiro was dismissed before Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp scored to reduce the deficit.