Villarreal defeat Bayern Munich to raise upset hopes

Villarreal inflicted a shock 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday as Arnaut Danjuma's strike boosted the Spanish team's hopes of causing a huge upset in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Danjuma diverted in Dani Parejo's shot in the eighth minute at La Ceramica to seal a surprise win, with Bayern perhaps even fortunate not to be further behind going into the second leg in Germany next week.

Gerard Moreno hit the post and then curled a long-range effort agonisingly wide after Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer had skewed a clearance, briefly leaving his own net gaping.

"We produced a tremendous performance and to be honest we should have won by more," said Villarreal's Giovani Lo Celso.

"We were much better than Bayern tonight," said Dani Parejo. "We've beaten one of the best teams in the world."