Barcelona sell further 15pc of Liga TV rights to US fund

Barcelona on Friday announced they had sold a further 15 per cent of their La Liga television rights to US investment group Sixth Street for the next 25 years.

The Catalan giants had already sold 10 per cent of their league TV rights to the same group last week for €207.5 million ($215 million).

“In total, Sixth Street will receive 25 per cent of the La Liga club’s television rights for the next 25 years,” Barca said in a statement.