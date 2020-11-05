Werner penalties lead Chelsea to 3-0 win over Rennes

Reuters
London
Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their first goal with Tammy Abraham at Champions League group match against Stade Rennes at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on 4 November, 2020
Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their first goal with Tammy Abraham at Champions League group match against Stade Rennes at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on 4 November, 2020 Reuters

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in the Champions League Group E on Wednesday, thanks to two first-half penalties hammered home by striker Timo Werner and a tap-in by Tammy Abraham.

The match quickly swung the way of the Londoners when referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot after Brazilian defender Dalbert Henrique tripped Werner, and the German scored with a powerful low hit in the 10th minute.

Advertisement

Half an hour later, Dalbert, on loan from Inter Milan, was unlucky to be adjudged to have handled after the ball ricocheted from his calf to his arm, earning him a second yellow card, and Werner scored again from 12 yards.

Abraham made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half with a short-range finish after an inch-perfect cross by Reece James.

More News

Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot

Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot

Maradona taken to hospital

Maradona taken to hospital

Winless streak extends in La Liga as 10-man Alaves hold Barcelona

Winless streak extends in La Liga as 10-man Alaves hold Barcelona

Lampard delighted with Chelsea’s back line after win over Burnley

Lampard delighted with Chelsea’s back line after win over Burnley