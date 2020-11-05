Werner penalties lead Chelsea to 3-0 win over Rennes

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in the Champions League Group E on Wednesday, thanks to two first-half penalties hammered home by striker Timo Werner and a tap-in by Tammy Abraham.

The match quickly swung the way of the Londoners when referee Felix Zwayer pointed to the spot after Brazilian defender Dalbert Henrique tripped Werner, and the German scored with a powerful low hit in the 10th minute.