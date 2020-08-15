Will Messi ever win another Champions League?

As he watched helplessly while his Barcelona side were ripped to shreds by a blistering Bayern Munich in an 8-2 thrashing, Lionel Messi must have been wondering if he will ever win the Champions League again should he remain at the club.

Messi has experienced some galling exits from Europe's top competition since he last lifted the trophy in 2015, but not even the disastrous defeats to AS Roma or Liverpool in the last two years could compare to this devastating semi-final loss.

At least on those occasions Barca could take solace from the fact they had only fallen short by one goal and won in the first leg of the tie.