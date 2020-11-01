Winless streak extends in La Liga as 10-man Alaves hold Barcelona

“I’m very disappointed,” said Koeman. “Once again we haven’t played well enough to get a result. The first goal was a gift and then we created a lot of chances but didn’t take them.”

Koeman’s decision to substitute Ansu Fati with 12 minutes left was particularly surprising given Fati had been arguably Barcelona’s most dangerous player, perhaps even more threatening than Lionel Messi, who endured a frustrating night.

Messi has still not scored in open play this season and while he was at the heart of almost every Barca attack, his touch and finishing was again not as crisp as usual. He was booked in the first half for dissent.

Fati and Griezmann both missed early chances while a Messi free-kick would have gone in had Florian Lejeune not been perfectly placed on the line.

Frenkie de Jong was unlucky not to have had a penalty when nudged out of a free header by Ximo Navarro before a Barca mistake gifted Alaves the opening goal.