Wolves striker Jimenez 'comfortable' after fractured skull operation

Reuters
Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collision
Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collisionReuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez underwent an operation on his fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday's game, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," Wolves said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20201130-update-on-raul-jimenez.

Advertisement

"He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help."

Jimenez, 29, scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

More News

Wolves manager feared worst for Jimenez after head injury

Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collision

Spurs back on top, Arsenal lose, Cavani inspires Man Utd win

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain on 29 November, 2020

Messi salutes Maradona as Barca rout Osasuna

In this AFP file photo taken on 3 July 2010 Argentina's coach Diego Maradona hugs Argentina's striker Lionel Messi after the 2010 World Cup quarter final Argentina vs Germany at Green Point stadium in Cape Town.

Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

Walter Gaston Rotundo, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who named his twin daughters Mara and Dona after the soccer star, poses with his family in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 27 November, 2020.