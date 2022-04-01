World Cup 2022 draw: Eyes of football world on Doha

The draw for this year's World Cup takes place in the shadow of Doha's skyscrapers later Friday, with the focus on the actual football after a build-up dominated by the off-field issues surrounding the awarding of the tournament.

A star-studded draw ceremony, starting from 1600 GMT, will include former World Cup winners Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus as assistants, as holders France and their rivals discover who they will face in the group stage.

It is the most controversial World Cup in history, with Qatar dogged ever since it was named host in 2010 by accusations of vote-buying -- which were hotly denied -- and questions over the country's suitability.

From human rights concerns to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it has been impossible to keep the spotlight solely on the sport, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeated, as he did on Thursday, that it "will be a fantastic and unique World Cup".

"We never will have another World Cup where eight stadiums are all within 50 kilometres, fans can watch several games in a day and there is no travel for teams," he insisted ahead of the first World Cup to be played in the months of November and December.

The move away from the usual June and July slot was enforced by the summer heat in the region at that time of year.