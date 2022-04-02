World Cup 2022: Germany to face Spain as draw pairs Iran and USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together.

Four-time winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious team to avoid for the top seeds in the Qatari capital. They were knocked out at the group stage in Russia in 2018.

Germany and 2010 world champions Spain are joined by Japan in Group E, which will be completed by the winner of an intercontinental play-off in June between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Spain won 6-0 when the teams last met in November 2020, but Germany have improved since Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Loew as coach.

"It was obviously the hardest draw from the second pot, especially now that they have changed coach," said Spain coach Luis Enrique of facing Germany.

"Let's just enjoy it for now and try to be optimistic."

"We're confident, we're going to have a good tournament," said Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer.

Iran and the United States -- who have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1980 -- last met at the 1998 World Cup in France when the Iranians won the politically-charged game 2-1 in Lyon.

"Football transcends a lot of the political stuff and we are able to remain friends on the pitch," insisted USA coach Gregg Berhalter.

England are also in Group B and will face Iran in their opening game.