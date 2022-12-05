Spain's fate at Unai Simon's feet in Morocco clash

Spain's hopes of winning a second World Cup trophy in Qatar lie in the hands -- and feet -- of goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Luis Enrique's possession-based system demands a goalkeeper brave enough to distribute to nearby team-mates, even when under immense pressure from opposition forwards.

Sometimes it goes woefully wrong, but the coach has kept his faith in Simon, no matter the criticism received after errors.

Simon survived scares against Germany in the 1-1 group stage draw, while he was at fault for Japan's first goal in their shock 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday.

With Spain losing, for a few minutes La Roja were due to be eliminated.