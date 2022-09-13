Barcelona not afraid of playing at Bayern: Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez laughed off the notion that playing at Bayern Munich is like visiting the ‘house of horrors’ ahead of Tuesday’s mouthwatering Champions League Group C clash.

They met in last season’s group stage, with the Germans twice winning 3-0, although Barca are now a very different side and spearheaded by striker Robert Lewandowski, who moved to the Nou Camp from the Bavarians in the close season.