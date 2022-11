England and the United States were drawing 0-0 at halftime of their World Cup Group B match at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday, the Americans having come closest to breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic's left-foot shot from the edge of the area cannnoned off the bar as the United States enjoyed a purple patch at the end of the half. Skipper Harry Kane had England's best chance in the 10th minute but his shot was blocked.