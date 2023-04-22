Arsenal's title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton

Arsenal staged an incredible late fightback to rescue a 3-3 draw against Southampton, but the Premier League leaders were still left frustrated by a damaging result that put their title challenge in jeopardy on Friday.

Mikel Arteta's side escaped with a point despite trailing 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time left at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard's goal sparked Arsenal's revival and Bukayo Saka snatched the equaliser in stoppage-time.

But, despite the thrilling escape, Arteta finished with his head in hands because the Gunners will travel to second placed Manchester City on Wednesday knowing it is Pep Guardiola's team who control the destiny of the title.