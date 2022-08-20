Man Utd reach agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United said on Friday they have agreed to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth up to a reported £60 million ($70 million).

United manager Erik ten Hag has been desperate to land a defensive midfielder since taking charge at Old Trafford and has finally settled for Casemiro after failing to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Troubled United, who sit bottom of the Premier League after embarrassing defeats against Brighton and Brentford, are set to pay an initial £50 million.

The overall fee would rise by another £10 million if certain clauses in the contract are met.