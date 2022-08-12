Liverpool will not panic buy despite Thiago injury blow: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not envisage the Reds dipping into the transfer market to reinforce their midfield before the end of the summer window despite a hamstring injury to Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined.

Midfield was already arguably the weakest area of a Liverpool squad that came within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.