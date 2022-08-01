Euro 2022 delight sparks boom time for English women’s football

Euro 2022 began with organisers defending the choice of small venues, but 25 days later a record European Championship attendance of 87,192 at Wembley for the final witnessed England at last win a major international tournament.

The Lionesses’ legacy could change the face of the women’s game in England for future generations.

A record television audience for a women’s football match in the UK of 17.4 million tuned in to watch Sunday’s tense 2-1 victory in extra time over Germany, as Chloe Kelly scored the winner.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad changed perceptions on top of winning the hearts of the host nation.