Brazil's Alex Sandro could miss quarter-final against Croatia : Coach

Brazil's first-choice left back Alex Sandro has not fully recovered from injury and is doubtful for their quarter-final against Croatia on Friday, manager Tite said on Thursday.

Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute of Brazil's second World Cup Group G match against Switzerland with a muscle problem in his left hip.

He was ruled out for their final group stage match with Cameroon and the last-16 clash versus South Korea and, according to Tite, he could miss his third consecutive game on Friday even if he manages to train well on Thursday afternoon.