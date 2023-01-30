Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semis

Real Madrid will take on Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals while Athletic Bilbao will face Osasuna following Monday’s draw.

The reigning Spanish champions will host Barca before visiting the Camp Nou, in the only round of Spain’s national knockout competition held over two legs.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side reached the last four after overcoming local rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals, while Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0.