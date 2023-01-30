Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semis

“It’s a huge game, not only for the Copa del Rey, it’s a big game across the world,” Barcelona’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff said in reaction to the draw held near Madrid.
Cruyff said his players had already moved on from their 3-1 win against Real Madrid in this month’s Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.
“We start from zero and it will be a wonderful battle,” he added.
Athletic Bilbao – who have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals for four seasons running – gained their place in the final four with a 3-1 victory over Valencia in the last round.
Their opponents Osasuna knocked out Sevilla in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win after extra time.
Real Madrid’s trip to Morocco next week to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup will clash with the usual date for the semi-final first legs and forced a rescheduled calendar.
The first legs will be played on 28 February and 1 March, while the return fixtures will be held between 4 and 6 April.
Seville’s La Cartuja stadium is due to host the final on 6 May.