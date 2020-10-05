Zidane's goalkeeper son leaves Real for Rayo

AFP
Madrid
Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine
Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach ZinedinePhoto: Reuters

Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, on Monday signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old was at the end of his contract with Madrid, who loaned him out to Racing Santander last season.

Advertisement

Luca Zidane is one of Zinedine's four sons, and spent 16 years at Madrid, coming through from the youth teams through to the first team, with whom he played just two games, in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

At Rayo Vallecano -- based in the southern Madrid suburbs -- Luca Zidane, who won the European Under-17 championships in 2015 with France, will be in competition with Macedonian Stole Dimitrievski and Miguel Angel Morro.

More News

Watkins hat-trick leads Villa's 7-2 rout of champions Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, James Milner and teammates look dejected after conceding their seventh goal against Aston Villa at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain on 4 October, 2020.

Spurs hit Man United for six, Arsenal edge Blades

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min scores his team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on 4 October 2020.

Real gathering momentum after Levante victory

Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde (L) vies with Levante's Spanish forward Dani Gomez (C) during the Spanish League football match between Levante UD and Real Madrid CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on 4 October 2020

Brilliant West Ham snap Leicester's winning streak

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their third goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain on 4 October, 2020