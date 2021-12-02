Ziyech winner at Watford keeps Chelsea top

Chelsea underlined the old adage that title contenders can win when playing poorly as Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to secure a 2-1 victory at Watford to keep them top of the Premier League on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were far from their efficient best at Vicarage Road but had enough attacking quality to emerge with three points and stay ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Not that Tuchel took a great deal of satisfaction from the result -- the German not holding back in his assessment.