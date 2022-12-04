Brilliant Mbappe scores twice as France beat Poland to reach quarter-finals

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post.
But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.
Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.
Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.
France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.