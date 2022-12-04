Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Brilliant Mbappe scores twice as France beat Poland to reach quarter-finals

Reuters
Doha
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16match of France v Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 4 December, 2022Reuters

France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing FIFA World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France's outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post.

But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.

