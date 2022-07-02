Gauff suffers earliest Wimbledon exit after defeat by Anisimova

Coco Gauff whacked her head with her racket and repeatedly jabbed her forehead with her long fingernails but no matter what the frustrated American teenager did, she could not find a way to rescue her Wimbledon dreams on Saturday.

As one of the most recognised faces at the All England Club, it often feels like Gauff has been competing at the championships for decades.

Yet it was only three years ago that the then 15-year-old school student announced herself to the world by turfing out her idol Venus Williams from the grasscourt major in the first round.