Top seed Swiatek eases into third round

"The match was much tougher than the score says," said Swiatek, who made her Australian Open debut in 2019.
"It was really intense physically and Camila didn't give me many points for free, so I needed to really work for every and each of them.
"But I'm happy that I was consistent and I can play the next round," added Swiatek, a year after recording her best result at Melbourne Park, losing to Danielle Collins in the semi-finals.
The three-time major winner -- she also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020 -- will face either 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada or Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the third round.