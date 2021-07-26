Host dominates title table

Japan topped the medals table at the Tokyo Olympics after the host nation won three golds on Monday and British diver Tom Daley was finally crowned an Olympic champion at his fourth Games in an emotional triumph.

Heading the Japanese charge was 13-year-old skateboarder Momiji Nishiya who took gold a day after the host nation also won the men's title.

"I'm so glad to become the youngest (Japanese gold medallist) at my first Olympics... tears came to my eyes," Nishiya said.

Now, scroll down to have a look to the medallists after day 3 of the 'greatest show on earth' in Tokyo, this time.