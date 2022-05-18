Indian wrestler gets life ban for punching referee

"He not only hit the referee but also threatened to kill him. A police complaint has been made and we have banned him for life," said Tomar, who confirmed that air-conditioning was not working causing temperatures to soar to 41C (106F).
Vishal Kalliraman, who also lost a close bout, punched holes in the dry walls of the wrestling hall in a fit of rage which caused police to be called.
Referee Singh said he was shocked by the sudden assault.
"I feel deeply hurt that he hurled abuses at me and hit me in front of everyone for just doing my duty," Singh was quoted as saying by the Indian Express daily.
An intense heat wave is sweeping through northern India and Pakistan, with temperatures hitting 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) in parts of the capital Delhi on Sunday.
While heat waves are common across India in May and June, summer arrived early this year with the hottest March since records began.