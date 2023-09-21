Newcomer girls’ football team clinch title

The National 50th Inter-School, Madrasah, and Technical Education Sports Competition was held from 5 September to 12 September in Ukhyia upazila of Cox's Bazar, said a press release.
Under the KLABU-PSG project of Friendship, seven secondary schools participated in the alongside other educational institutions.
The Ukhyia Upazila Secondary Education Office, with the support of the social purpose organization "Friendship," organised the tournament.
Boys and girls demonstrated their prowess in Football, Kabaddi, Chase, Handball, and Swimming competitions.
The spotlight of the event, football, saw Moriccha Palong High School's boys' team clinching the championship, while Thaingkhali High School secured the runner-up position.
Among the girls, Thaingkhali High School emerged as champions, with Bhalukia High School securing the runner-up position in the football category.
Bodrul Alam, upazila education officer and academic supervisor of Ukyhia, praised the heightened competitiveness and attendance compared to previous years, attributing this positive shift to the dynamic efforts of the Friendship-KLABU-PSG project.
The Cox’s Bazar district education officer graced the occasion as the special guest, alongside various representatives from schools and social organizations.
In a commendable display of support, the KLABU-PSG project furnished all educational institutes in the Upazila with necessary sports equipment, technical expertise, and first-aid assistance. This endeavor bore fruit as the number of girls' football teams increased from one to four within the Upazila over the past year.
The marginalized communities, especially the ethnic groups in the remote areas, were identified and embraced by the Friendship-KLABU-PSG project, illuminating their lives through the power of sports. Today, they stand tall as champions of the Upazila.
Senior government officers, as well as Friendship officials were present at the event