Newcomer girls’ football team clinch title

The National 50th Inter-School, Madrasah, and Technical Education Sports Competition was held from 5 September to 12 September in Ukhyia upazila of Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

Under the KLABU-PSG project of Friendship, seven secondary schools participated in the alongside other educational institutions.

The Ukhyia Upazila Secondary Education Office, with the support of the social purpose organization "Friendship," organised the tournament.

Boys and girls demonstrated their prowess in Football, Kabaddi, Chase, Handball, and Swimming competitions.

The spotlight of the event, football, saw Moriccha Palong High School's boys' team clinching the championship, while Thaingkhali High School secured the runner-up position.