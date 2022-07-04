Kyrgios eyes quarters as Nadal picks up the pace

Nick Kyrgios is back in action at Wimbledon on Monday after his dramatic victory against Stefanos Tsitispas as he closes in on a mouthwatering semi-final with Rafael Nadal.

The maverick Australian toppled Tsitispas in a heated four-set thriller on Saturday, during which he called for the fourth seed to be kicked out of the tournament for hitting a ball into the crowd.

Kyrgios called the umpire a "disgrace" as tempers frayed and the bad feeling spilled over into the post-match press conferences. The defeated Greek player said his opponent has an "evil side" and described him as a "bully", comments that Kyrgios laughed off.

Kyrgios, 40th in the world, thrives on his bad-boy image and Saturday's outbursts were not even his first of the tournament. But it will be a different challenge against American Brandon Nakashima, a player he has never faced before, and he may struggle to re-create the big- match intensity on Centre Court.