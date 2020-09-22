7th National Men’s Baseball to begin 30 Sept

The Walton 7th National Men’s Baseball Tournament, organised by Bangladesh Baseball-Softball Association (BBSA), is set to begin on 30 September at Palton Maidan in the capital, reports UNB.
Eight teams, split in two groups, will initially compete on knock out basis in the three-day competition, sponsored by Walton Group.
Tournament officials disclosed the details at a press conference on Tuesday.
Executive director of the meet’s sponsor Walton Group FM Iqbal bin Anwar Dawn and BBSA general secretary Aminul Islam Liton were present at the press conference.
Eight participating teams are: Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar, Dhaka District, SKSP Sirajganj, Community SC, Sand Angel Baseball Club, DCC Baseball Club and SSC.
After the knock out basis first round, two group champions will play in the final on 2 October.