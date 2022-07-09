Moscow-born Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon glory

Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia's world number two Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in an entertaining final on Saturday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.

But even if the repeated questions on her links to Russia during the past fortnight impacted Rybakina mentally, it did not have any discernable impact on the 23-year-old's game.

In a final featuring two first-time Grand Slam finalists for the first time since 1962, it was the lanky Rybakina who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish after another power-packed performance to become the fifth different women's champion in as many editions at the All England Club.