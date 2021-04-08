Ranjan-prity pair win gold in mixed doubles tennis

Ranjan Ram and Afrana Islam Prity pair won gold in mixed doubles tennis of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Wednesday at advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex in Rajshahi.

Amol Roy and Susmita Sen pair secured the silver while Roman and Suborna pair bagged the bronze medal in this event, reports BSS.

In the mixed doubles final on the day, Ranjan Ram and Afrana Islam Prity pair of International Club secured the gold beating Amol Roy and Susmita Sen pair of Dhaka Engineers Club by 4-6, 5-3, 10-6 sets in the final.