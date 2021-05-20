Ruman Shana eliminated from recurve singles

Bangladesh's celebrated archer Mohammad Ruman Shana's journey in the Archery World Cup stage-two ended Wednesday with his loss to Brady Ellison of USA in round-16 of the men's recurve individual event in Switzerland's Lausanne.

Shana lost to Ellison by 2-6 set points after eliminating Estonia's Mart Oonna by 6-0 set points in round-24, reports UNB.

Bangladeshi female archers Diya Siddiqui and Beauty Roy were also eliminated from recurve women's singles in round-24.