Ruman Shana eliminated from recurve singles

Bangladesh's celebrated archer Mohammad Ruman Shana's journey in the Archery World Cup stage-two ended Wednesday with his loss to Brady Ellison of USA in round-16 of the men's recurve individual event in Switzerland's Lausanne.
Shana lost to Ellison by 2-6 set points after eliminating Estonia's Mart Oonna by 6-0 set points in round-24, reports UNB.
Bangladeshi female archers Diya Siddiqui and Beauty Roy were also eliminated from recurve women's singles in round-24.
Advertisement
In the compound men's singles event, archer Asim Kumar Das lost to Iran's Kowsar Seyed Hesameddin by 134-136 points.
On Tuesday, Bangladesh recurve men's team -- Ruman Shana, Ram Krishna Saha and Tamimul Islam -- advanced to round-8 where they will play against Spain.