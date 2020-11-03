Sports journalist Hannan dies from COVID-19

Senior Sports Journalist, commentator, former cricketer and senior sportsroom editor of ATN Bangla MA Hannan Khan died on Monday evening during treatment at the Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, reports UNB.
A former vice president of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) Hannan Khan, who was also honoured by Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) for his contribution in the field of sports, died at 6:30 pm at the age of 72 after struggling with deadly COVID-19 for more the one week.
He left behind wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of admirers to mourn his death.
His namaj-e-Janaja was scheduled to be held on Tuesday morning after fazr prayer in Mohammedpur area of the capital before he is laid to rest.
He is the 2nd sports journalist, expired with COVID-19 symptoms after Mahmudul Hakim Apu of Somoyer Alo.
Meanwhile, the BSJA, BSPA and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in separate messages condoled the death of Hannan Khan.