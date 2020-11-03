Sports journalist Hannan dies from COVID-19

Senior Sports Journalist, commentator, former cricketer and senior sportsroom editor of ATN Bangla MA Hannan Khan died on Monday evening during treatment at the Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, reports UNB.

A former vice president of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) Hannan Khan, who was also honoured by Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) for his contribution in the field of sports, died at 6:30 pm at the age of 72 after struggling with deadly COVID-19 for more the one week.

He left behind wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of admirers to mourn his death.