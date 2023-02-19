Sailor Jessore Half-Marathon 2023 held

The runners started the race from the Jessore Polytechnic Institute ground at 6:10am and returned to the starting point after passing through selfie intersection.
A total of three hundred men and women from home and abroad participated in the 21km, 10km and 3km category.
Md Aminur Rahman emerged first in the 21km men’s category while Japanese citizen Erilik Iki became first in the women’s category.
Md Alamin emerged first in the men’s 10km category while Zubayra Jahanara topped in the women’s category.
The 3km category race was held to spread awareness about the importance of running among common people.
Every year, ‘Sailor’ has been organising marathons in different parts of the country to inspire the common people to take up running as a form of exercise.