Sumon bags four as Bangladesh Emerging seal series against Ireland Wolves

Bangladesh Emerging Team won the fourth one-day by eight wickets against touring Ireland Wolves on Friday in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Right-arm pacer Sumon Khan bagged four wickets conceding 31 runs to help Bangladesh deliver a dominating performance.

With this win, Bangladesh sealed the series 3-0 with one match to spare. The last match will be played on 15 March.

The first match of the five one-day series had been called off in Chattogram as an Irish player tested positive for Covid-19. He returned negative in a second test.