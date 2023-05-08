Bangladesh beat India at Bridge WC qualifier

Bangladesh beat India on the third day of the 22nd BFAME Championships, the qualifying tournament for the Bermuda Bowl, otherwise known as the World Cup of Bridge on Sunday at Lahore.
Despite beating the top-ranked side in the tournament the men in red and green still languished on the bottom in the five-team league as they had another bad day losing to UAE and Pakistan.
On the last session of the day Bangladesh beat India by the narrowest of margins with the scoreline of 28-27 to earn crucial 10.31 VPS.
The pair of AHM Kamruzzaman and Asifur Rahman, playing in the north-south at the closed room successfully bid 5d in the seventh board to earn crucial 13 IMPS as their counterparts bid 3nt to go two down.
Earlier in the day Bangladesh lost 8.52-11.48 against UAE and lost to Pakistan by a big margin of 5.82-14.18.
Bangladesh have amassed 76.48 after nine rounds. India are on top with 108.97 while Pakistan, UAE and Jordan are in the next three places respectively with 87.31, 86.44 and 82.8 respectively.