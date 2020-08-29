NBA playoffs to resume as players focus on racial justice

Hours of meetings -- first among players as they discussed whether to continue the season at all and then among players, owners and league commissioner Adam Silver -- resulted in the coalition and some concrete next steps.

Among the initiatives agreed on, NBA owners whose teams own and control their arenas will work with local elections officials to use them for voting locations for the 2020 US general election, allowing safe in-person voting options in communities fearful of COVID-19.

If that option won't work, NBA team owners will try to find another election-related use for the arena, such as for voter registration or ballot counting.

Oklahoma City star point guard Chris Paul, president of the players union since 2013, said the solidarity shown by players was unprecedented in his experience.

"Fifteen years in this league and I've never seen anything like it," Paul said of the hours of meetings in which players voiced their feelings and sought ways to use their public platform to battle racism and inequality in the wider world. "The voices that were heard, I'll never forget it."

Players pushed NBA club owners to undertake broader measures for social change, frustrated by video of Blake, a black man, being shot in the back seven times by a policeman.

Paul choked up as he told reporters about speaking with Blake's father, and said NBA players, the majority of whom are black, were exhausted as similar stories continue to surface in the United States, where the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May sparked protests across the nation and beyond.

"We're all tired of just seeing the same thing over and over again," he said. "And everybody just expects us to be OK because we get paid great money."

Ultimately, Paul said, players realized continuing the season would give them greater visibility as they press for change.

"We're going to continue to play but we're also going to continue to make sure our voices are heard."