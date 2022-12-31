BSPA names Shakib greatest ever sportsperson from Bangladesh

Shakib thanked the organisers for bestowing this honour on him, adding that this is his ‘greatest individual achievement’.

“This is a great honour for me. This is my greatest individual achievement. I’ve said this before, the 10 sportspersons who have been included in the list are the best in their respective fields. All of them have made great contributions to their respective games. One had to be selected as the best. That ended up being me. I would like to thank everyone who chose me. Hopefully, I can repay this great honour for however long I continue playing the game,” Shakib said after receiving the award.