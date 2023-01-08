Djokovic beats Korda in hard fought final for Adelaide title

“I hope you enjoyed the show tonight (Sunday),” Djokovic said. “I want to say a few words to Seb and his team. Amazing tournament, amazing effort today. I’ll probably say that you were closer to the victory today than I was.

“The future is bright for you so just keep going.”

Korda broke for a 5-4 lead in a tense first set and was 40-0 up on serve when Djokovic hit back to level the scores, but the world number five came undone in the tiebreak as the American soaked up the pressure to convert his seventh set point.