Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women’s tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Pole’s blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Swiatek, who took over as world number one when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March, has now won 35 consecutive matches - matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.