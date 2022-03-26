Saudi Arabian Grand Prix continues 'as planned' despite rebel attack

The Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix will continue "as planned" despite an attack by Yemeni rebels on an oil facility which set off a huge fire visible from Jeddah's street circuit.

Flames ripped through the Aramco oil refinery and drivers even smelt the fire during the opening practice run.

Drivers held nearly four hours of meetings with team bosses and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and managing director Ross Brawn into the early hours of Saturday on whether to go ahead with the race.