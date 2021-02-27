Sayeeduzzaman, Anisur elected as BSJA president, secretary

In an election held on Friday, Sayeeduzzaman and Anisur Rahman have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA).

Sayeeduzzaman will take on the role from Motaher Hossain Masum who served as the last president of BSJA.

According to the final result, Sayeeduzzaman of Kalerkantha secured 43 votes to be elected as the president of BSJA for the third time. Along the way, he beat Arifur Rahman Babu of Jagonews24.

Ansiur of the Daily Star beat Zahid Chowdhury of Maasranga Television securing 54 votes.