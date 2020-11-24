Some spectators allowed to return to sports events in England

Premier League clubs can look forward to welcoming back spectators in highly limited numbers next month for the first time since March, following an announcement by the British government on Monday.

Up to 4,000 people can return to outdoor sports stadiums in parts of England classified as at low risk from coronavirus from December 2, the government said, permitting the resumption of attendance at football, rugby and racecourses among other sports.

The crowd ceiling will be set at 4,000 or half the stadium capacity, whichever is lower, in the lowest-risk “tier one” parts of the country once a stricter lockdown due to the pandemic ends, the government said.

In “tier two” areas, the limit will be 2,000 outdoors, or half the capacity, it said.