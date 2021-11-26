South Africa sport shutting down over new coronavirus variant

South African sport began to shut down on Friday after the detection of a new coronavirus variant in the country, with the imposition of travel bans forcing rugby teams and golfers to scramble to try and leave.

Rugby teams scheduled to play in South Africa at the weekend, and golfers competing in a European Tour event in Johannesburg, were under threat of harsh quarantine arrangements as Britain and countries in the European Union imposed travel bans.

Britain said on Friday that the newly identified Covid-19 variant was of huge concern, and considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found as it could make vaccines less effective.