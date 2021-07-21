Sport under way at Tokyo Olympics as Brisbane gets 2032 Games

The sports programme at the Tokyo Olympics finally got under way on Wednesday, without spectators and a year late after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Games to be postponed.

As the action began in Japan two days before Friday’s opening ceremony, Brisbane won a vote of International Olympic Committee members to host the 2032 Summer Games, triggering celebrations and fireworks in the city.

Brisbane, which will become the third Australian city to organise the Olympics after Melbourne and Sydney, was chosen as the single candidate earlier in the bidding process.