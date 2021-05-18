Sports journalists protest at the harassment of Rozina Islam

Sports journalists have expressed deep concern over the harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam, senior journalist of Prothom Alo. They staged a protest on the athletic tracks after the practice session of Bangladesh national football team at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday.
They also demanded immediate release of Rozina Islam.
Bangladesh national football team practiced for the second day ahead of the World Cup qualifying matches in Qatar next month. After the practice session, the sports journalists sat on the athletic tracks in protest of the incident.
Anisur Rahman, senior sports journalist of The Daily Star said, “The way Rozina was treated while carrying out her professional duty is unexpected. People who acted from behind the scene in this incident should be brought to book.”
Subrata Saha, senior sports journalist of private television channel NTV said, “The space for unbiased journalism is now shrinking in Bangladesh. A try is going on to suppress our rights in all the places. We strongly condemn the treatment meted out to her. We demand the disclosure of the people who instigated the incident from behind too.”
Earlier on Monday, Prothom Alo’s senior journalist Rozina was kept confined in a room for five hours at the secretariat as she went there for professional purposes. Her mobile phone was taken away as well. At one point, Rozina fell sick.
However, instead of hospital, the journalist was taken to Shahbagh police station. After being detained at the police station all night, she was taken to a Dhaka court on Tuesday morning. Later, the court sent her to jail.