Sports journalists protest at the harassment of Rozina Islam

Sports journalists have expressed deep concern over the harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam, senior journalist of Prothom Alo. They staged a protest on the athletic tracks after the practice session of Bangladesh national football team at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday.

They also demanded immediate release of Rozina Islam.

Bangladesh national football team practiced for the second day ahead of the World Cup qualifying matches in Qatar next month. After the practice session, the sports journalists sat on the athletic tracks in protest of the incident.