Swiatek into last 16 after stiff test

World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday, partly crediting her victory over Danka Kovinic to a hasty wardrobe rethink.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, dropped serve three times against her 95th-ranked Montenegrin opponent before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Kovinic recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to lead 5-4 but Swiatek steadied the ship with a hold and a break before serving out for victory.