Swiatek says 'sky's the limit' ahead of semi-final

World number one Iga Swiatek said on Wednesday that "the sky is the limit" as she looks to extend her 33-match winning streak and reach the French Open final.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion faces Russian Daria Kasatkina in the last four on Thursday, with the winner to face either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan -- who meet in the second semi-final -- in Saturday's showpiece match.

Polish star Swiatek has climbed from world number seven to the top of the rankings on the back of a remarkable unbeaten run which has seen her win five successive tournaments, including four WTA 1,000 titles.

"I kind of felt like the sky's the limit for me, so I feel more free right now, I feel like I've proven myself," said Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday.