Teen titans Fernandez, Raducanu on brink of US Open final

"I've known Leylah since we were juniors, in Under-12s," Raducanu said. "We played Orange Bowl and all of those tournaments. I played her in Junior Wimbledon, actually.

"The fact we're both in the semi-finals of the US Open after having played each other from the early days, it's very cool to see just how far we have come. She's a really cool person."

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 40 later this month, won her first major title at the 1999 US Open at age 17, three years before Raducanu or Fernandez were born.