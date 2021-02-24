Tiger Woods severely injured after roll-over car crash

Gonzalez found Woods trapped in his vehicle but conscious, appearing "calm and lucid" and able to identify himself to the deputy as "Tiger."

"It is my understanding that he had serious injuries to both legs," said Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby, describing Woods' condition as "stable."

Firefighters and paramedics extricated Woods from the wreckage of his SUV and transported him with a neck collar and backboard to a local hospital via road, where he underwent surgery.

There was "no evidence of impairment at this time" including any influence of narcotics, mediciation or alcohol, said Villanueva, adding that the crash remained "subject to investigation."

He added that no blood was drawn at the scene of the crash because the sheriff's office does not have that capability.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships. He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

Woods, 45, was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club, and was driving a courtesy car on the morning of the crash.

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.