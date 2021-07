Zimbabwe choose to bat in second T20I

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first against visiting Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 international match in Harare.

The hosts lost a quick wicket as offspinner Mahedi Hasan bowled opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the second over.

Zimbabwe scored 33 for 1 after 4 overs. Wessley Madhevere was batting at 21 and Regis Chakabva at 8.

The players observe a minute of silence for the passing away of Aminul Islam's father last night.